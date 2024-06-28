Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the May 31st total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSMR remained flat at $23.48 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 38,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,845. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $23.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.65.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0531 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tlwm raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Tlwm now owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

