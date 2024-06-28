Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the May 31st total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BSMR remained flat at $23.48 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 38,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,845. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $23.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.65.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0531 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
