Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,500 shares, a decrease of 52.3% from the May 31st total of 193,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BSCV traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.95. 179,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,209. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $14.78 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.05.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0688 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.