Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,500 shares, a decrease of 52.3% from the May 31st total of 193,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCV traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.95. 179,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,209. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $14.78 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.05.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0688 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Davis Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,463.2% during the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

