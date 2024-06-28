Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Shares Bought by Maltin Wealth Management Inc.

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.63% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 236.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 184.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Stock Performance

PSL traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.83. 626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,172. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.21 million, a PE ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.66 and a fifty-two week high of $99.94.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.1345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

