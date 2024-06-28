Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $47.01 and last traded at $47.26. 45,556 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 167% from the average session volume of 17,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.42.

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $326.26 million, a P/E ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.33.

Get Invesco Dynamic Software ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 177.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 312.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 180,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after acquiring an additional 136,507 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 2,734.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 23,793 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000.

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.