Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 26.9% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,775,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 5.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 42,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 33.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 80.3% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $481.61 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $342.35 and a 1 year high of $486.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $452.40 and a 200-day moving average of $435.37.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

