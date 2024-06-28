Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 135,545 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 219% from the previous session’s volume of 42,438 shares.The stock last traded at $55.25 and had previously closed at $55.11.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.97 million, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. WT Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

