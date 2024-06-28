Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA) Short Interest Up 133.3% in June

Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $343,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 737,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,262,000 after acquiring an additional 268,776 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in Investcorp India Acquisition by 280.5% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 319,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 235,713 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Investcorp India Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $550,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Investcorp India Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $2,198,000. Institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.
Investcorp India Acquisition Price Performance
NASDAQ IVCA remained flat at $11.35 during trading hours on Friday. 11 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,802. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.17. Investcorp India Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $11.90.
Investcorp India Acquisition Company Profile
Investcorp India Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Investcorp Acquisition Corp.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Investcorp India Acquisition
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Investcorp India Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investcorp India Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.