Investment Partners LTD. Buys New Position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Investment Partners LTD. bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 230.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $210,000.
SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
DWX traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $34.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,787. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $35.99. The company has a market cap of $440.96 million, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.97.
SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Profile
SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.
