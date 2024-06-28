Investment Partners LTD. Lowers Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Investment Partners LTD. cut its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 24.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 639,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,136,000 after acquiring an additional 127,047 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 30.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 178.1% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 19.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 45,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,279 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.20. 418,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,386,354. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $93.44. The company has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.08.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

