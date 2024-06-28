Investment Partners LTD. Purchases 315 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Investment Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 5,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Performance

SDVY traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.42. 265,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,895. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $34.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.10.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.1503 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

