Investment Partners LTD. Purchases Shares of 2,213 SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.35. 2,059,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,679,209. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $63.80 and a 12-month high of $103.52.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.