Investment Partners LTD. Takes Position in Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK)

Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRK. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park National by 6,882.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 9,429 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Park National by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,727,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Park National by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Park National by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Park National by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Park National in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut Park National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Park National Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Park National stock traded up $2.86 on Friday, reaching $140.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,326. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Park National Co. has a 52-week low of $90.28 and a 52-week high of $144.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.71.

Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.30. Park National had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $121.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.29 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Park National Co. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Park National’s payout ratio is 53.67%.

Park National Company Profile

(Free Report)

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services.

