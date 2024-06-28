IOTA 1-Day Volume Hits $8.56 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $568.31 million and $8.56 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IOTA has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000284 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IOTA alerts:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001459 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About IOTA

MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,325,193,912 coins. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.