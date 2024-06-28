Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Trading Up 1.6%

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) shot up 1.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.20 and last traded at $8.14. 1,002,026 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 7,797,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.01.

A number of brokerages have commented on IOVA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.45.

The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.78.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.03. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.45% and a negative net margin of 23,615.70%. The company had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 71400.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,915,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $369,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,480 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 60.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,267,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,262 shares in the last quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 11.4% during the third quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 3,287,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,958,000 after acquiring an additional 337,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 31.1% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,624,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,891,000 after acquiring an additional 622,728 shares during the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

