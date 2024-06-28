IQ Global Equity R&D Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:WRND) Declares Dividend of $0.16

IQ Global Equity R&D Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:WRND – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1645 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
IQ Global Equity R&D Leaders ETF Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ WRND traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 338. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.00. IQ Global Equity R&D Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $22.73 and a 52-week high of $29.66.
IQ Global Equity R&D Leaders ETF Company Profile
