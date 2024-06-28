iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Short Interest Update

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a growth of 174.3% from the May 31st total of 962,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,808,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IGSB. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 64,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 87,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 70,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IGSB traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,817,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,961,078. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.36 and a twelve month high of $51.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.09.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.1744 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

