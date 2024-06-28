iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 51.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,575 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 24,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,949,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 386,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,352,000 after acquiring an additional 11,546 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
IVV traded up $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $549.35. 6,365,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,412,682. The company has a 50 day moving average of $527.95 and a 200-day moving average of $508.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $551.29.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
