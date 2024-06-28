iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 51.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,575 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 24,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,949,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 386,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,352,000 after acquiring an additional 11,546 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

IVV traded up $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $549.35. 6,365,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,412,682. The company has a 50 day moving average of $527.95 and a 200-day moving average of $508.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $551.29.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.