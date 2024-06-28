iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 409.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,134,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 911,858 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 12.1% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Tarbox Family Office Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $68,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 475.0% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,839,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,495,115. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $61.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.40. The firm has a market cap of $82.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

