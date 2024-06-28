iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Sets New 1-Year High at $119.64

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $119.64 and last traded at $119.63, with a volume of 46895 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.18.
iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
The stock has a market cap of $56.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.34.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000.
About iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF
The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.
