iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by LongView Wealth Management

LongView Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,540,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,981,000 after acquiring an additional 88,960 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.1% during the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 236,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,149,000 after acquiring an additional 15,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.10. 12,781,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,295,871. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.67 and its 200 day moving average is $97.38. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $99.70.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

