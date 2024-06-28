iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Acquired by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 96.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Haverford Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 16,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First International Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,093,412 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.90. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2589 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

