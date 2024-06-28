iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by RiverTree Advisors LLC

RiverTree Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of RiverTree Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. RiverTree Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 103.7% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 840,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,791,000 after buying an additional 427,981 shares during the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 78,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,012,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

FLOT stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $51.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 744,800 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.89.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.2589 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

