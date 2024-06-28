iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Hits New 12-Month High at $97.88

iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $97.88 and last traded at $97.05, with a volume of 39266 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.15.

iShares Global 100 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global 100 ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 648,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,191,000 after purchasing an additional 256,363 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1,674.6% during the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 211,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,006,000 after buying an additional 199,297 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,224,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,719,000 after acquiring an additional 188,248 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 724,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,313,000 after acquiring an additional 141,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 238,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,336,000 after acquiring an additional 78,626 shares during the period.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

