iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDE) Stock Price Down 0.1%

iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDE – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.68 and last traded at $29.77. Approximately 425 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 4,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.80.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.38.

About iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF

The iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF USD (ITDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target date asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs using an asset allocation strategy that shifts exposure as the target retirement date approaches.

