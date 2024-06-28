iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Hits New 52-Week High at $113.32

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $113.32 and last traded at $113.21, with a volume of 598688 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.62.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.78.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.9354 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI ACWI ETF
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.