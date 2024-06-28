iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Hits New 52-Week High at $113.32

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $113.32 and last traded at $113.21, with a volume of 598688 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.62.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.78.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.9354 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 479.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 29,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 24,494 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 102.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 69,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,649,000 after acquiring an additional 35,157 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 804.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,834,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,978,000 after acquiring an additional 7,857,479 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 76,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,454,000 after purchasing an additional 28,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,467.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 50,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 47,095 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.