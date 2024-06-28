iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 80.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,651 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.33. 17,415,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,195,019. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $82.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

