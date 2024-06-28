iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,268 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 430.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.74. 1,755,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,367,432. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $43.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.75.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

