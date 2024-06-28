iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stock Position Reduced by Courage Miller Partners LLC

Courage Miller Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 430.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.62. 13,297,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,456,939. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.22 and its 200 day moving average is $40.75. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $43.87.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

