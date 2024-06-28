iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 153,117 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 522,999 shares.The stock last traded at $37.67 and had previously closed at $37.97.

iShares MSCI France ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI France ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EWQ. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 42.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 5,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI France ETF

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

