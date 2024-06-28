iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Acquired by Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 38,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 55.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 8,576 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $575,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:INDA traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.76. 3,299,400 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.40. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

