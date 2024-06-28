iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is Howard Financial Services LTD.’s Largest Position

Howard Financial Services LTD. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 369,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 10.4% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $60,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 169,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,914,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 93,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MA Private Wealth boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 272,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,110,000 after buying an additional 91,571 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.58. 1,007,464 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.74. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

