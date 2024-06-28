iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 65.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49,111 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 0.6% of Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 35.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 78,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,051,000 after acquiring an additional 20,424 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 67,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Regimen Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Regimen Wealth LLC now owns 151,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 136,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MUB opened at $106.89 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.31.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

