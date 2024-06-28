iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Holdings Lowered by Brookmont Capital Management

Brookmont Capital Management lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $364.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,802,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,152. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $345.40 and its 200-day moving average is $329.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $256.01 and a fifty-two week high of $370.46.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

