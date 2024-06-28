iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWD. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

IWD stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.04. 83,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,851,377. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $179.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.15.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

