iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for 1.7% of Courier Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Courier Capital LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $23,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after buying an additional 9,920 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 669.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,929,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,886,000.

Shares of IWN traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.30. 1,303,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,206. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.42. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $124.97 and a 12-month high of $159.85.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

