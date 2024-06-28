iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) is Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Powell Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11,779.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 780,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,792,000 after buying an additional 774,165 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,280,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,937,000 after purchasing an additional 738,640 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,127,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,698,000 after purchasing an additional 712,662 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,966,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,651,000 after purchasing an additional 663,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,518,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,367,000 after purchasing an additional 341,582 shares during the period.

Shares of IWS traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,377. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $97.40 and a 1-year high of $125.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.20.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

