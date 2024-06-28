iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Stock Position Boosted by Dohj LLC

Dohj LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF accounts for 7.3% of Dohj LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Dohj LLC owned 2.12% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $27,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1,219.7% during the fourth quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 210,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,188,000 after purchasing an additional 194,237 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 362,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,763,000 after acquiring an additional 92,046 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 334.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,765,000 after acquiring an additional 71,999 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 3,631.8% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 62,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,237,000 after acquiring an additional 61,196 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,578,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWL traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.83. The stock had a trading volume of 93,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,826. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a twelve month low of $99.37 and a twelve month high of $135.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

