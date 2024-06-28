iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 728.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,288 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises 1.4% of Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $9,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,579,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,635,000 after buying an additional 64,326 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12,638.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,407,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,196,000 after buying an additional 2,388,510 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,505,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,469,000 after buying an additional 84,251 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $61,160,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 403,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,249,000 after buying an additional 211,112 shares during the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.98. The company had a trading volume of 321,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,879. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $102.66 and a one year high of $125.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.9304 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

