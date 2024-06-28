iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Courage Miller Partners LLC

Courage Miller Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,544,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,453,000 after buying an additional 29,786 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,812,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,916,000 after buying an additional 404,970 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,235,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,197,000 after buying an additional 129,249 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,668,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,771,000 after buying an additional 9,248 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,654,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,752,000 after buying an additional 105,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.50. 2,240,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,381,921. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.85 and a 12-month high of $110.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.27.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4723 per share. This represents a $5.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

