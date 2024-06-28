iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Sets New 12-Month High at $94.17

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $94.17 and last traded at $93.58, with a volume of 312684 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.25.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,660,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,939,972,000 after buying an additional 709,113 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,378,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,078,000 after buying an additional 1,542,503 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,974,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,814,000 after purchasing an additional 138,408 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,048,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,206,000 after purchasing an additional 682,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,968,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,327,000 after purchasing an additional 58,292 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

