iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by Powell Investment Advisors LLC

Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 13.9% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Powell Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $26,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVE. Vima LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

IVE traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $182.01. 426,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,868. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.23 and a 52 week high of $187.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.15.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

