iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stake Reduced by Investment Partners LTD.

Investment Partners LTD. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $182.64. The stock had a trading volume of 43,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,782. The company has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.23 and a 1 year high of $187.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.15.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.