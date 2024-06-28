iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Bought by Maltin Wealth Management Inc.

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for 1.2% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJK. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,074,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,376,000 after buying an additional 48,697 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,480,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,954,000 after buying an additional 192,119 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7,164.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,264,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,200,000 after buying an additional 1,247,416 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 991,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,509,000 after buying an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6,476,084.6% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 841,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,696,000 after purchasing an additional 841,891 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.27. The company had a trading volume of 78,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,335. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.63 and a 12-month high of $91.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

