iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Purchased by Sunburst Financial Group LLC

Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 400.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IYH. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IYH traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.53. The stock had a trading volume of 27,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,195. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $51.27 and a 1-year high of $62.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.75.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

