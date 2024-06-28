iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 40,486 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 89,690 shares.The stock last traded at $52.43 and had previously closed at $52.10.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.06 million, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IHF. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 383.3% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,295,000. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the first quarter worth about $318,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sebold Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 5,624 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

