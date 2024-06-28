Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) Short Interest Up 392.9% in June

Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 392.9% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Izotropic Price Performance
Shares of IZOZF stock remained flat at $0.08 during trading on Friday. 3,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,647. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.10. Izotropic has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.26.
About Izotropic
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Izotropic
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Izotropic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Izotropic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.