Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) Short Interest Up 392.9% in June

Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 392.9% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Izotropic Price Performance

Shares of IZOZF stock remained flat at $0.08 during trading on Friday. 3,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,647. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.10. Izotropic has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.26.

Get Izotropic alerts:

About Izotropic

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Izotropic Corporation, a medical device company, develops and commercializes diagnostic products for detecting breast cancers. It develops and commercializes IzoView, a 360-degree computed tomography imaging system designed for breast imaging. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Izotropic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Izotropic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.