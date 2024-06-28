James Latham plc (LON:LTHM) Announces Dividend of GBX 71

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 71 ($0.90) per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from James Latham’s previous dividend of $7.75. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

James Latham Stock Performance

Shares of James Latham stock opened at GBX 1,273 ($16.15) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. James Latham has a twelve month low of GBX 929 ($11.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,320 ($16.74). The stock has a market cap of £256.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 855.17 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,215.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,166.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at James Latham

In other James Latham news, insider Andrew George Wright sold 8,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,160 ($14.72), for a total transaction of £100,769.20 ($127,831.03). Insiders own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

James Latham Company Profile

James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the importing and distribution of timber, panels, and decorative surfaces in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, washroom collection, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods, engineered timber products, softwoods, flooring products, decking and timber cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments, as well as architectural moldings and components.

