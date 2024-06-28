Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0512 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Shares of JSML stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.06. The company had a trading volume of 10,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,200. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.40. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a one year low of $47.26 and a one year high of $60.88. The firm has a market cap of $212.62 million, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.28.

The Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US small cap stocks selected by fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Venture Fund.

