JD Bancshares (OTCMKTS:JDVB) Stock Price Up 0.5%

JD Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDVB – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.10 and last traded at $22.10. 1,355 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 1,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

JD Bancshares Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.86.

JD Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%.

About JD Bancshares

JD Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for JD Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in South Louisiana. The company offers checking, demand, savings, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts; commercial, business, real estate, agricultural, mobile home, vehicle, consumer, and mortgage loans; debit and credit cards; and overdraft protection, wire transfer, bill payment, safe deposit box, automatic clearance house origination, online and mobile banking, merchant, and other banking services.

