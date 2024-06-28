Jen Hsun Huang Sells 120,000 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total transaction of $14,985,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,334,995 shares in the company, valued at $10,032,234,175.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jen Hsun Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $14,500,800.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $16,304,400.00.

On Thursday, June 13th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total transaction of $15,448,800.00.

NVDA traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.54. 314,961,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,635,125. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 73.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.51 and a 200 day moving average of $82.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $140.76.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 2.34%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. CICC Research started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 231.3% in the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 53 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

